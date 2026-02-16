Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $764.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

