Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Director Buys $199,561.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Edilson Camara acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $199,561.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,287.79. The trade was a 88.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Director purchase: Cleveland?Cliffs director Edilson Camara bought 19,700 shares (~$10.13 avg), increasing his stake materially — a signal of insider confidence that can support the stock.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~53,775 CLF calls (?6% above average call volume), indicating short?term bullish positioning by some market participants.

Q4 EPS beat and management tone: the company narrowly beat EPS estimates and gave a constructive 2026 outlook (cost discipline, steady capex, modest shipment growth), which remains a potential upside driver if volumes/pricing recover.

Valuation and analysis pieces: several writeups examine CLF's post?2025 loss valuation and whether the share drop is overdone — useful for investors assessing risk/reward but not immediate catalysts.

Tariff?rollback reports: media reports that the administration is considering rolling back steel/aluminum tariffs hit domestic steel names (Nucor, CLF, Alcoa), pressuring prices and investor sentiment for Cleveland?Cliffs.

Large insider sale: CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares (~$37.3M at ~$12.42), a significant block that likely added to downward pressure and investor concern about timing/intent.

Analyst and sentiment pressure: GLJ Research and other commentators have issued bearish takes or cut targets after the earnings/revenue miss; combined with ambiguity on the POSCO partnership, that reduced near?term catalysts and amplified selling.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Glj Research reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.52 to $9.42 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

