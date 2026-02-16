Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) CEO Purchases $240,064.50 in Stock

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 14,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,064.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,437.40. This trade represents a 82.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Alan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Charles Alan Williams acquired 23,450 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $395,836.00.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NPB opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northpointe Bancshares ( NYSE:NPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Northpointe Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northpointe Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northpointe Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPB. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,447,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Northpointe Bancshares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northpointe Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

Featured Articles

