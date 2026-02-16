Insider Selling: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $151,755.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 28th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $242,400.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $107.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

