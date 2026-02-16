Insider Buying: Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Director Acquires $390,145.00 in Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Allen acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $390,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,145. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of ZBIO opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 703,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

