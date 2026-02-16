Insider Buying: Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Director Purchases $109,657.60 in Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Allen acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $109,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,860 shares in the company, valued at $523,509.60. This represents a 26.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.47. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore started coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

