Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,778,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $30,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 307,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,302 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Scorpio Tankers this week:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

