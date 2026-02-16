iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Short Interest Up 63.3% in January

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 340,580 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 208,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 168,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 85,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Featured Stories

