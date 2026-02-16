The Hackett Group (HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $71.07 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $13.93 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Haven Private LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

