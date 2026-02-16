Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $6.0194 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.41. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.58.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,539,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,635,263,000 after acquiring an additional 828,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,659,000 after buying an additional 184,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,959,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,820,000 after buying an additional 1,393,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.