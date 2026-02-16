VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,293 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

