Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precipio has an average rating of “Sell”.

Precipio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Precipio has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPO. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precipio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precipio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Precipio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

