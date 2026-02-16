TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.22. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 1,658.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 449,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,442,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 370,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates a digital automotive marketplace designed to streamline the vehicle buying and selling process in the United States. Through its online platform, TrueCar provides prospective car buyers with transparent pricing information, real?time market data and guaranteed savings from a network of certified dealers. The company’s core offerings include pricing analytics, dealer inventory listings and a purchase–price guarantee that aims to reduce the negotiation burden typically associated with new and used vehicle transactions.

Founded in 2005 under the name Zag.com by entrepreneur Scott Painter, the company rebranded as TrueCar in 2010 and subsequently completed its initial public offering in 2014.

