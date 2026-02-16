PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PAVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on PAVmed from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PAVmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAVM

PAVmed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative medical devices aimed primarily at gastrointestinal endoscopy and related therapeutic areas. Its portfolio includes FDA-cleared products such as EsoFLIP® Distensibility System for the treatment of esophageal strictures and MUSE™ (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) for endoscopic fundoplication in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In addition to its gastrointestinal franchise, PAVmed is advancing early-stage programs targeting indications in oncology, urology and dermatology.

Founded in 2012, PAVmed has built its pipeline through internal research and development as well as strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.