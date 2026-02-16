Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Rises By 69.6%

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,349 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 15,534 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners has an average rating of “Sell”.
Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance
Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.
Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.
The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.
