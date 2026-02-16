Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 527,560 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 312,982 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,241,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,241,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $56.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

