Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,602 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 18,463 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 86,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

