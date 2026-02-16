genedrive (LON:GDR) Issues Earnings Results

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. genedrive had a negative net margin of 1,412.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.22%.
genedrive Stock Performance
GDR stock opened at GBX 1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £11.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.80. genedrive has a 12-month low of GBX 0.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.20.
About genedrive
