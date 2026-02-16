Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $70,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $462.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

