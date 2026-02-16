Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 6,045 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.7% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $340.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.57.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.24 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

