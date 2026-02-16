Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Raised by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $366.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.78 and a 200-day moving average of $289.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

