Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,244,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Argus decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T?Mobile modify or discontinue certain in?flight Wi?Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

