Summitry LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Summitry LLC cut its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 151.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after buying an additional 929,600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $55,827,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 39.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 604,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,475,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.2%

ALAB stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.