Tobam Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Tobam decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $48.32 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.28.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

