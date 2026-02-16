Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 3,530 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly retains a buy rating on a strong 2026 outlook after robust results and guidance, reinforcing investor confidence in revenue growth from GLP-1s and other pipeline drivers. Eli Lilly (LLY) Retains Buy Rating on Strong 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — including Freedom Capital moving LLY from hold to buy — add near-term demand/support for the stock and reflect bullish sentiment after the company’s recent results. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gets Upgraded to Buy From Hold by Freedom Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a transformational acquisition (Orna Therapeutics) to expand its RNA platform — diversifies the pipeline and signals management is investing to extend long-term growth beyond GLP?1s. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Acquire Orna Therapeutics in $2.4B Deal to Expand RNA Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Local approval for a major manufacturing investment (Huntsville council sign-off) supports capacity expansion for anticipated product demand and signals commitment to scale production. Huntsville City Council approves Eli Lilly agreement to build $6 billion manufacturing plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly has built roughly $1.5B of inventory of its experimental oral weight?loss pill (orforglipron) ahead of an FDA decision expected in April — signals confidence but raises execution/FDA risk until approval. Eli Lilly builds $1.5 billion stockpile of weight-loss pill ahead of FDA decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate reports note Lilly prepared $1B+ in orforglipron stock and larger pre-launch inventories — operationally positive if approved, but costly if rollout is delayed or restricted. Lilly Prepares $1B+ Orforglipron Stock Ahead of Approval as Novo Brings Wegovy Pill Overseas
- Neutral Sentiment: Early-stage clinical readouts (e.g., Brenipatide in schizophrenia) add optional upside to valuation if positive, but remain speculative until later?stage data. Eli Lilly’s Brenipatide Trial Adds Quiet Optionality in Schizophrenia
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: reports that Novo Nordisk is moving its Wegovy pill/shot strategies (selling overseas and in vials) highlight intensified competition in the obesity market, which could pressure pricing and share. Novo to follow Lilly and sell obesity shot Wegovy in vials
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $908.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
