Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 3,530 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $908.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.