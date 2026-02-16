Wall Street Zen Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) to Hold

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

GTM opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

