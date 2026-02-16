McMill Wealth Management Buys 18,108 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

McMill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of McMill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McMill Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

