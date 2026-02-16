Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,694 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,694 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.42 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.