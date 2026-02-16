Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 85,545 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Macquarie Capit raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.