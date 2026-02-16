JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,243,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,916,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $3,185,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,109,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,970,000 after purchasing an additional 939,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 867,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,424,000 after buying an additional 444,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $88.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.