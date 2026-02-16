Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $36.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 445,810 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 631,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,803,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.57 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.