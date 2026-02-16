Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Position Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

