John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,143,004 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 1,370,835 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,428.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,428.8 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDGJF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group plc (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) is a global engineering and professional services company serving energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services—ranging from conceptual design, engineering, procurement and construction, to project management and operations & maintenance—for clients in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, clean energy and power generation. Wood Group’s technical expertise supports projects at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wood Group has developed its operations through steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

