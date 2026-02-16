Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 23.0%

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,274 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 6,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

SPKKY stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark’s portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.