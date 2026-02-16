Smithfield Trust Co Buys 429,640 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,640 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $8,394,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $6,504,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,940 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $289.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.5055 per share. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

