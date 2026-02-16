thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,097 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 189,804 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,230.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,230.0 days.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

THYKF opened at $10.31 on Monday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA is a global provider of water electrolysis solutions focused on the production of green hydrogen. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, the company was formed as a spin-off from Thyssenkrupp AG and trades on the OTC market under the ticker THYKF. It leverages decades of expertise in electrochemical engineering to deliver scalable and efficient hydrogen generation systems to industrial and energy customers worldwide.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises alkaline water electrolyzers, electrolyzer modules, and integrated balance-of-plant solutions—including water treatment, gas purification, compression, and safety systems.

