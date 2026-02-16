Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,585 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hasbro by 15.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,505,000 after purchasing an additional 346,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company's rebound and implying meaningful upside.

Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one?year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum.

Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion.

New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends "Secret Wars" figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength.

Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched "Lumee" to rethink monetization of kids' content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn't provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today.

Lawsuit risk — A new suit accuses Hasbro of overprinting Magic: The Gathering cards, which could raise legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, or fan/retailer pushback if it advances; monitor legal developments for potential financial or reputational impact.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $1,590,237.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. This represents a 15.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.15%.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

