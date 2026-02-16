Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

