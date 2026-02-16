Todd Asset Management LLC Has $40.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $40,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,886,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,660,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after acquiring an additional 882,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,568,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,760,000 after purchasing an additional 799,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3%

SLF opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $973.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 8.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

