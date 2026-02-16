Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $20.15 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 100.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

The company operates an extensive onshore pipeline network that spans major U.S.

