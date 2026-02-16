Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 61,773 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,773 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastman Chemical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share (record Mar 13, payable Apr 8), implying about a 4.2% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share price.

Large institutional buying: BlackRock added ~5.75M shares (+72%) in Q4 2025 — heavy buying from a major fund can provide price support and liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-but-tilted-positive: several firms carry Buy/Overweight ratings (KeyBanc, Citi, UBS, Wells Fargo), but price targets vary and the median target (~$72.50) is below recent trading levels, signalling differing views on near-term upside/ downside.

Q4 2025 results were weak: revenue $1.97B (down ~12% YoY), gross profit and operating profit plunged, net income fell ~68% YoY and diluted EPS declined ~67% YoY to $0.92. Cash and cash equivalents declined ~32% YoY to $566M. These marked declines help explain downside pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed multiple near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2026 cut to $5.89, FY2027 to $6.73) and reduced several quarterly estimates — lowers Street expectations and could lead to renewed analyst target/ guidance pressure.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

