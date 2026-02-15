Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ACN opened at $224.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $215.16 and a one year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

