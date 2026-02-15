State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $65.32 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MU opened at $411.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes lifted investor enthusiasm; several upgrades and price-target raises prompted gap-ups and heavy buying earlier in the week. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Management/CFO messaging that demand significantly outpaces supply — and that tightness could persist beyond 2026 — bolstered the bull case for DRAM/HBM pricing power and AI revenue visibility. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Company momentum tied to accelerated HBM4 and NAND updates — reports of faster HBM4 timelines and facility progress lifted expectations for near-term product competitiveness and AI revenue mix. Micron (MU) Stock Surges 10% on Accelerated HBM4 Chip Timeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social-media sentiment has flipped bullish (Reddit/X), amplifying momentum but increasing volatility risk as retail participation can accelerate both rallies and pullbacks. Micron Is Suddenly at the Center of AI Spending As Shares Keep Soaring
- Neutral Sentiment: “Is Micron the next Nvidia?” pieces and bull-case writeups drive narrative momentum but are largely speculative — useful for sentiment but not proof of sustainable fundamentals. 2 AI Stocks Soaring Over 400% That Could Be The Next NVIDIA
- Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s announcement that it’s mass-producing HBM4 raises competitive risk and prompts investors to re-evaluate Micron’s premium valuation and near-term share gains. Samsung Claims to Be First to Ship New Memory Chips. What It Means for Micron.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and at least one downgrade/dissenting view argue Micron may be “priced to perfection,” increasing pullback risk if execution or end-market strength softens. Micron Is Priced To Perfection In A Non-Perfect Market (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity (multiple executive sales) is being watched by some investors as a potential caution, even as institutional holdings remain large and mixed. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
