State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $86,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

