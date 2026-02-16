Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $157.05

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.0526.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.01 on Friday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 169,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

