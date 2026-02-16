Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $47.83

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $181,204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $128,738,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $132,157,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,110,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,780,000.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

