LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,931,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,392.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 279,840 shares of company stock worth $13,105,371 over the last three months. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

