Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 65,800.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU stock opened at $592.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $696.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.68. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $510.07 and a 1-year high of $875.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NewMarket from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Featured Stories

