Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $63.84 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

