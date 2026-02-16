Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.02 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation’s largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

